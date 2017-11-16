Third Person Arrested In Tulsa September Shooting Death

Police arrested a third person in connection with a September Tulsa murder.

Tulsa County jail records show Doneka Brown, 25, was booked Wednesday afternoon. Police say she stole the car used to drive Bryan Willis and Robert Cowan to the Haney's Convenience store near 36th Street North and Peoria on September 15th.

A fight ensued and officers say Walter Hogan was shot to death outside the store.

Officers say they found out Brown was the one who stole the car in early September and it was passed around to several people.

Bryin Willis and Reunique Reed were arrested earlier this week. Police are still looking for Robert Cowan, Adalis Nears and Breaunna Bell.

11/13/2017 Related Story: Two Arrested In September Murder In Tulsa