Third Person Arrested In Tulsa September Shooting Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Third Person Arrested In Tulsa September Shooting Death

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photo of Doneka Brown. Tulsa County jail photo of Doneka Brown.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a third person in connection with a September Tulsa murder.

Tulsa County jail records show Doneka Brown, 25, was booked Wednesday afternoon.  Police say she stole the car used to drive Bryan Willis and Robert Cowan to the Haney's Convenience store near 36th Street North and Peoria on September 15th.

A fight ensued and officers say Walter Hogan was shot to death outside the store.

Officers say they found out Brown was the one who stole the car in early September and it was passed around to several people.

Bryin Willis and Reunique Reed were arrested earlier this week.  Police are still looking for Robert Cowan, Adalis Nears and Breaunna Bell.

11/13/2017 Related Story: Two Arrested In September Murder In Tulsa

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.