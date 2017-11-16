Tulsa Man Arrested For Kidnapping Estranged Wife

Tulsa Police arrested a Tulsa man they say kidnapped his estranged wife at knife point as she left work Wednesday afternoon.

He is identified as 28-year-old Rodney Bell.

Police say Bell held a knife to her and told her to drive.

In their arrest report, police said she drove to a bank at 4500 block of South 33rd West Avenue where Bell got out of the car to pay his mortgage.

The victim told police she drove off while Bell was inside the bank and called police.

Officers located Rodney Bell a short time later and arrested him. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Jail records show he is being held without bond.