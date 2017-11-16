Police: Man Gets Only $1 During Tulsa Robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Man Gets Only $1 During Tulsa Robbery

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A sheriff's deputy arrested a man who got only a $1 during an armed robbery early Thursday, according to Tulsa Police. The man is identified as 31-year-old Carlton Franklin of Oklahoma City.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of West 11th Street.

The victim told police he was walking when a man wearing a camo jacket and driving a Toyota SUV, pointed a gun and demanded money.

The victim said he handed the suspect his empty wallet to prove the dollar was all he had.

Police said about 40 minutes later, a sheriff's deputy stopped the SUV at a Sand Springs Kum & Go after spotting the camo jacket inside the vehicle.

Inside a nearby trashcan, the deputy found a handgun, gloves and hat believed to belong to Franklin.  

Carlton Franklin was booked into the Tulsa County jail on an armed robbery complaint.

