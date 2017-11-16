Cherry Street Fire May Have Been Set Deliberately, Tulsa Firefighters Say

Firefighters put out a fire early Thursday inside a building located on Cherry Street, also known as 15th Street.

The building is in the Cherry Street Square Plaza on the north side of the street near Trenton. Cherry Street was closed in both directions for a short time.

Tulsa Fire got the call just before 7 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters said smoke was pouring from the roof.

Officials say damage inside could be extensive.

While their investigation of the cause continues, Fire Captain Stan May say it appears "someone may have been messing around inside the building." He said the business appears to be a leasing office.