Gunda The Elephant Turns 67 At Tulsa Zoo

The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating the birthday of its oldest elephant this week.

Gunda, an Asian elephant, turns 67.

I had the chance to visit her earlier this week and she moves kind of slow but she's still moving.

The Tulsa Zoo says Gunda is one of the oldest Asian elephants in human care, which is why she makes history every day.

The Tulsa Zoo is hosting a party all weekend long by offering family memberships for $67.

Thursday morning, Gunda will receive a special birthday themed enrichment, after guests sing a birthday song to this important pachyderm.