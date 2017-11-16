6 Things You Didn't Know About News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen N - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

6 Things You Didn't Know About News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Here's a chance to learn more about the members of the News On 6 team. Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz is a member of the News On 6 WARN team. You can watch his forecasts on 6 In The Morning Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and on 6 In The Morning Sunday at 6 a.m. You'll also see him during our severe weather coverage and when he fills in on other newscasts. 

1. What was your first job in television news?
My first job in television news was a meteorologist position in Denison, Texas at KTEN-TV. I worked the weekends first, and then switched over to weekday mornings. As far as first jobs go, particularly in the television news world, it was a pretty great way to get my feet wet. My job title may have said “meteorologist”, but I did a little bit of everything – reporting, interviewing, web producing, you name it! I was also very fortunate to still be close to home, since much of my immediate family lives in Oklahoma.

2. You have 15 minutes of free time, what do you do?
15 minutes? To be honest, I’m probably pulling up some of my favorite clips on YouTube if I don’t have something else already going on. I like to laugh, and sneaking in a few good laughs from classic “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” clips always seems to make my day better.

3. What’s in the console of your car?
My trusty sunglasses and an old, but reliable, pair of ear-buds that I mainly use for when I go for a walk or run. Yep, super flashy!

4. What’s your hidden talent?
I love to drum! I was in drumline during my high school days, and I continued to play drums on-and-off during my college years. I don’t get to play as often anymore, but I always like to dive back in when I can.

5. What was your high school mascot?
The Tigers from Norman High School! Fight On, Norman High!

6. How would you describe Tulsa to someone who’s never been here?
I love getting to describe Tulsa to someone who’s never been here, because it always seems to surprise them – in a great way! I tell them that Tulsa is a really fun city that is experiencing terrific growth right now, and that it really has something for everyone. From outdoor recreation to fun nightlife to opportunities for education, there really seems to be no shortage of things to enjoy in Tulsa! It has some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet, although that goes for the whole state of Oklahoma in general! I may have grown up in Norman, but Tulsa truly feels like a second home to me!

