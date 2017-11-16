Muskogee County Sheriff's Office Warns Of Warrant Scam

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office wants people to be aware of a scam regarding arrest warrants.

According to a news release, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of a person stating to be involved with the office.

They said the person is telling people they have a warrant for their arrest and instructing them to add money to a Green Dot Card.

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office said this is a scam and to not send any money to the person.

They are investigating the issue and said the person has also acted on behalf of Tulsa Creek and Wagoner counties.

They ask anyone receiving a call like this to report it to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.