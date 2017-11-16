Thieves Take Catalytic Converters From Tulsa Landscaping Company

A Tulsa business is stepping up its security after thieves broke in and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of car parts.

Crews at Roark Landscaping said when they got to work, they found two of their trucks weren't drivable.

Employees said surveillance video shows a coworker walking, but, if you look closely at the video, you can see another person duck down as another worker arrives.

Both employees spotted the man and tried to chase him down.

What you can't see, they said, is a second thief.

Workers later found out three catalytic converters were cut from two different trucks, delaying employees from getting to their customers.

Company Vice President Brian Schmidtlein said that'll cost at least $3,000.

He said they filed a police report and are also upgrading the security system, hoping to keep it from happening again.

"If you want a job, just come ask us for a job. I'd rather him ask us for a job and work for us and pay him this way instead of him stealing stuff," Schmidtlein said.

Employees said whoever did it may try to sell the parts to a recycling center or a salvage yard.

If you have any information about what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.