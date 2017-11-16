Truck Carrying Crane Hits Overpass On Highway 412 At 65th West Avenue

An oversized load hit a bridge along Highway 412, bringing eastbound traffic to a standstill.

Crews are working to clean up the damaged oversized load.

A semi was hauling a crane truck but didn't clear the bridge, causing the oversize load to flip and send debris across the highway.

Troopers said the driver did not have the proper permits for an oversize load and will likely be cited.

There is also a lot of debris from the overpass - beams are bent and concrete fell from the bridge deck, crumbling on the highway.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is trying to assess the extent of the damage to find out if it is structurally safe.

Back in June, an oversized truck carrying a track hoe took its chances and didn't clear the same bridge.

A beam was bent so badly it needed to be replaced. The impact also sent loose debris flying everywhere, shutting down the highway.

ODOT said the construction contract for that damage was just awarded at the beginning of the month, but that’s now on hold in order to find out the extent of the damage from this accident.

The accident is still backing up eastbound traffic and troopers want drivers to avoid the area.

ODOT said all eastbound lanes on Highway 412 at 65th West Avenue are closed indefinitely.