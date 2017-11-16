Oklahoma Legislators To Get 8.8 Percent Pay Cut

An Oklahoma man charged with crashing his vehicle into Arkansas' Ten Commandments display nearly three years after he was accused of destroying a monument at Oklahoma's Capitol has been found mentally unfit to go to trial.More >>
Dew point depressions are not that low at this hour, but spotty drizzle-mist- and some small showers will still be possible for the next few hours as strong southerly flow continues across the area.More >>
House Republicans on Thursday afternoon passed a massive package of corporate and individual tax cuts, holding a final vote on their highly-anticipated tax overhaul plan Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Los Angeles radio host says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. The host says Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.More >>
Oklahoma voters filled two two seats in the State House and State Senate. A Democrat and a Republican each took a seat unofficial results show.More >>
One Oklahoma think tank says with the state facing a massive budget hole, it’s time to do away with a film rebate program which spent over $4 million to help attract "August: Osage County" to Oklahoma.More >>
The state is $215 million in the hole, but continues to spend $30 million a year on so-called swag like tee shirts and stress balls.More >>
House Republicans on Thursday unveiled a tax cut plan that slashes the corporate tax rate, lowers taxes for most Americans but limits a cherished deduction for homeowners.More >>
President Trump's pick for the next head of NASA, Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine has his Senate nomination hearing Wednesday.More >>
The FBI said Monday that all its previously withheld files on the John F. Kennedy assassination have been authorized for release with limited redactions to protect the identities of individuals who helped investigators probing his death.More >>
A federal court in Washington is barring President Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.More >>
House Democrats will be breaking in a new leader as the year ends. Rep. Jason Dunnington (D-Oklahoma City) said this morning on News 9's Your Vote Counts that Rep. Stephen Kouplen (D-Beggs) will be the new House minority leader.More >>
