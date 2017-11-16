Oklahoma Family's Bible Museum To Open In Washington D.C. Friday

An Oklahoma family's dream becomes a reality Friday. The $500 million Museum of the Bible will open in Washington D.C.

"You get to learn history through seeing it, feeling it, and it's just amazing,” Rebecca Bobo said.

Josh Robinson said, "It's awesome to see the influence that Christianity has had in this country."

The museum has been a passion project for the Green Family, who own the store chains Hobby Lobby and Mardel.

The museum has one of the world's largest collections of biblical artifacts and manuscripts.