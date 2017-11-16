Sapulpa Man Guilty Of Murdering Girlfriend's Young Son

A Creek County judge found Christopher Whinery guilty of first degree murder Thursday.

Whinery was accused of slamming 3-year-old Jason White's head against something that caused a fatal skull fracture. brain injury and broken neck.

The boy was a week from his 4th birthday when he died in 2015. During the trial a medical examiner testified the injury was like falling from a three-story window, not from jumping off the bed which was the first explanation.

The child's mother, Rebekah White, will stand trial next year.