Memorial On OSU Campus Honors Lives Of 4 Killed In 2011 Plane Crash

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

There's now a permanent place on the Oklahoma State University campus for four people who died in a plane crash six years ago. 

A memorial was dedicated Friday, just outside the Gallagher-Iba Area.

The lives of Cowgirl basketball coach Kurt Budke, assistant coach Miranda Serna and OSU supporters Olin and Paula Branstetter are honored with a special paragraph written about each one.

"To be a part of it forever, I know she would be very proud to have this," Serna’s sister, Cassandra Allemand, said.

The four died when their plane crashed in the woods during a 2011 recruiting trip to Arkansas.

11/19/2011 Related Story: OSU Community Mourns Loss Of Coaches In Plane Crash

11/21/2011 Related Story: Thousands Attend Memorial Service For OSU Plane Crash Victims

"It was almost like losing family at the time it happened," said former OSU faculty member, Larry Claypool.

Now, words written by family members are under each one of their pictures.

Budke's pillar says he “was a Godly man..."

"Gallagher-Iba has never been the same without the huge personality and leadership of Kurt Budke. It'll never be the same," speakers said at the ceremony Thursday.

The Brandstetters – who were football season ticket holders since the late 80s - will be remembered at the memorial for their faith, and passion for OSU.

Allemand helped write about her sister, saying "she truly lived the motto of God, family, education [and] basketball, in that order."

"She'd always just say, 'Hi, my sunshine. How are you,'" Allemand said.

Now, she looks ahead to the future. Her children play basketball and dream of playing for OSU one day.

"We'd like to call her and get some tips sometimes about 'how do we play defense,’ or, ‘how do we do this? How do we do that?’ It's really hard to realize that she's gone still," Allemand said.

Friday will officially mark six years since the loss of the four lives.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
