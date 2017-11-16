BA Rose District Flips The Switch On Christmas Lights

Osage Sky News 6 HD was overhead in Broken Arrow Thursday night.

City leaders flipped the switch on holiday lights in the Rose District.

The city said there are more than 50,000 lights in this year's display.

They said it’s bigger and better than ever.

The fourth annual "Lights on the Rose District" officially kicks off the holiday shopping season.

The Rose District Ice Rink and the holiday pop up shops have also opened.