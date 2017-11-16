In-State B-Ball Clash Pits Cowboys Against Oral Roberts

It's another in-state clash on the court in Stillwater as the Cowboys host Oral Roberts as part of the Progressive Legends Classic.

The Cowboys will be shorthanded for the 3rd straight game as Jeffrey Carroll and Davon Dillard are still unavailable, but they've figured things out pretty well to this point.

OSU followed up Friday's blowout of Pepperdine with another solid showing on Monday, beating Charlotte 83-65.

Tonight, ORU is at Gallagher-Iba, the second in-state battle this week for the Golden Eagles.

The Cowboys have a bit of a built-in advantage with former ORU head coach Scott Sutton now on the OSU staff, and Mike Boynton is glad to take advantage of it.

"Absolutely. This time of year, you're just searching for as much information as you can get, and the roster changes and certainly him having familiarity with their players gives us an advantage in knowing what their tendencies are, things that can give them trouble, and so we're glad to have him on our side tonight,” said Boynton.

This matchup is part of the Progressive Legends Classic, so we'll see if this game has a good “Flo”.