In-State B-Ball Clash Pits Cowboys Against Oral Roberts - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

In-State B-Ball Clash Pits Cowboys Against Oral Roberts

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

It's another in-state clash on the court in Stillwater as the Cowboys host Oral Roberts as part of the Progressive Legends Classic. 

The Cowboys will be shorthanded for the 3rd straight game as Jeffrey Carroll and Davon Dillard are still unavailable, but they've figured things out pretty well to this point. 

OSU followed up Friday's blowout of Pepperdine with another solid showing on Monday, beating Charlotte 83-65. 

Tonight, ORU is at Gallagher-Iba, the second in-state battle this week for the Golden Eagles.

The Cowboys have a bit of a built-in advantage with former ORU head coach Scott Sutton now on the OSU staff, and Mike Boynton is glad to take advantage of it.

"Absolutely. This time of year, you're just searching for as much information as you can get, and the roster changes and certainly him having familiarity with their players gives us an advantage in knowing what their tendencies are, things that can give them trouble, and so we're glad to have him on our side tonight,” said Boynton. 

This matchup is part of the Progressive Legends Classic, so we'll see if this game has a good “Flo”. 

  • SportsMore>>

  • Westbrook, Thunder Top Bulls 92-79 For 3rd Straight Win

    Westbrook, Thunder Top Bulls 92-79 For 3rd Straight Win

    AP photoAP photo

    Russell Westbrook had 21 points and seven assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 92-79 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

    More >>

    Russell Westbrook had 21 points and seven assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 92-79 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

    More >>

  • Dean's Take: Bad Weather In Kansas, OSU-Texas & Great Start For Thunder

    Dean's Take: Bad Weather In Kansas, OSU-Texas & Great Start For Thunder

    This is a Q&A session of things fans are asking about with OU and OSU football and the Oklahoma City Thunder. OU FOOTBALL Question: What’s this with the bad weather reports from Manhattan? Bill Snyder has been through approximately a zillion of these. Young Lincoln (Riley) exactly zero. Adds up to me as us starting in a two TD hole. Whatcha got? Answer: Just got the latest weather update on Manhattan local TV. It’s eerily similar to what happened here last week in KS...

    More >>

    This is a Q&A session of things fans are asking about with OU and OSU football and the Oklahoma City Thunder. OU FOOTBALL Question: What’s this with the bad weather reports from Manhattan? Bill Snyder has been through approximately a zillion of these. Young Lincoln (Riley) exactly zero. Adds up to me as us starting in a two TD hole. Whatcha got? Answer: Just got the latest weather update on Manhattan local TV. It’s eerily similar to what happened here last week in KS...

    More >>

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.