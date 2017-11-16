In-State B-Ball Clash Pits Cowboys Against Oral Roberts

Russell Westbrook had 21 points and seven assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 92-79 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.More >>
This is a Q&A session of things fans are asking about with OU and OSU football and the Oklahoma City Thunder. OU FOOTBALL Question: What’s this with the bad weather reports from Manhattan? Bill Snyder has been through approximately a zillion of these. Young Lincoln (Riley) exactly zero. Adds up to me as us starting in a two TD hole. Whatcha got? Answer: Just got the latest weather update on Manhattan local TV. It’s eerily similar to what happened here last week in KS...More >>
