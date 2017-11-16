Tulsa Man Charged With 2013 Murder To Be Re-Sentenced

A Tulsa man will have to be re-sentenced for two counts of first-degree murder.

1/22/2014 Related Story: Tulsa Man Charged With Murder After October Nightclub Shooting

Marcus Miller was sentenced to 25 years for each murder charge in the 2013 killing of two men outside a Tulsa nightclub.

A criminal appeals court vacated the sentence.

The case now goes back to Tulsa County.