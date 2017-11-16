State Senate To Vote On House-Passed Budget Bill

The State Senate is set to vote on the latest budget plan passed by the House.

It includes $80 million in unclaimed property.

That property is generally turned over by companies that owe money to Oklahomans but are legally required to turn it over to the state treasurer's office when no one claims the cash.

The treasurer’s office said it has enough cash to pay current claims but says dipping into the funds to fix budget problems is a bad idea.