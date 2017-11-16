Officer Speaks Out About Osage County Standoff

It's been almost a week since a seven-hour stand-off turned deadly.

11/11/2017 Related Story: Osage County Standoff Update: Suspect Found Dead

An Osage County man fired shots towards officers responding to a burglary call on his property in Ralston.

On Friday night, the Osage County sheriff’s office along with the Fairfax police department responded to a call from a man who said his home had been burglarized and someone had been shot.

Law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene like usual, and they had no idea what to expect at the end of that long driveway.

“I was scared, I'll tell ya,” said Officer Steven Denton, Fairfax Police Department.

Officer Steven Denton and Sargent Alton Horne were the first two officers on scene.

“There was a guy standing on the front porch and he was waving me in but I looked down to my radio to talk to Alton, that's when he brings the gun up and immediately starts firing,” said Officer Denton.

Officer Denton's car was hit two times, but he was able to drive out of the line of fire.

“I grabbed my patrol rifle and headed towards the house because I knew Alton was still out there,” said Officer Denton.

Sargent Horne was at the back of the house and didn't hear what happened.

“I assumed Steve was in the front so I walked around the house and made it to the front porch area,” said Patrol Sargent Alton Horne, Osage County Sheriff's Office.

“I ran towards him screaming and yelling get back,” said Officer Denton.

“I owe a great deal to Steve because he came out into the middle of an open field giving me cover while I ran,” said Patrol Sargent Alton Horne, Osage County Sheriff's Office.

As Officer Denton and Sargent Horne rushed to safety, they heard one more shot from inside the house.

“We thought that it was self-inflicted but you never know,” said Officer Denton.

Several law enforcement agencies flooded the scene.

“In this type of call, where it's an ambush you really have no idea how much preparation the person doing the ambush has done,” said Sheriff Eddie Virden, Osage County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Virden says this is the second ambush call they’ve had in Osage County this year, so responding to situations has changed because they never know what they could be walking into.

“We've got to respond with it in the back of your mind that this could be a different situation then what you've been told,” said Sheriff Virden.

“I don't know what would've been the motive to get ya out there and shoot at us and take your own life,” said Officer Denton.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office and Fairfax Police Department were only two of the several agencies who responded to the scene.

They say they are thankful to all of the people who came to assist.