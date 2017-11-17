New Vehicle Donated To Tulsa's Meals On Wheels

The Tulsa Chapter of Meals on Wheels has some new wheels.

On Thursday, Subaru donated a new vehicle to the organization. It's one of 50 cars that Subaru is donating to selected Meals on Wheels programs across the country, all in celebration of the car makers 50th anniversary and its commitment to helping feed the hungry.

"Meals on Wheels has a great chapter here local chapter here and Suburau is a great vehicle because its all wheel drive and it allows them to get to some of the clients some cases wouldn't necessarily eat," said Stephen Hill with Ferguson Subaru.

Meals on Wheels has already delivered 400,000 meals in the Tulsa metro area this year.