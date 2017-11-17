New Vehicle Donated To Tulsa's Meals On Wheels - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

New Vehicle Donated To Tulsa's Meals On Wheels

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Chapter of Meals on Wheels has some new wheels.

On Thursday, Subaru donated a new vehicle to the organization.   It's one of 50 cars that Subaru is donating to selected Meals on Wheels programs across the country, all in celebration of the car makers 50th anniversary and its commitment to helping feed the hungry.

"Meals on Wheels has a great chapter here local chapter here and Suburau is a great vehicle because its all wheel drive and it allows them to get to some of the clients some cases wouldn't necessarily eat," said Stephen Hill with Ferguson Subaru.

Meals on Wheels has already delivered 400,000 meals in the Tulsa metro area this year.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.