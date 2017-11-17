Windy And Warm Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Windy And Warm Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Dew point depressions are not that low at this hour, but spotty drizzle-mist- and some small showers will still be possible for the next few hours as strong southerly flow continues across the area.   The stratus deck will more than likely remain through noon and should thin from the west to east by afternoon allowing temps to surge into the upper 70s and lower 80s.  If this is the case, we’ll be flirting with some daily record highs in a few spots this afternoon near and west of the metro.  South to southwest winds from 20 to 35 mph will be likely today and tonight in advance of a strong front that will blast across the area pre-dawn Saturday with northwest winds from 35 to 40 mph Saturday morning before slowly decreasing by early to late afternoon around 20 mph.   Winds tomorrow morning will be near advisory levels for a few hours.  Dry air will arrive this afternoon near and west of the I-35 corridor where the local fire danger issues will be increasing.   Our fire danger issues across eastern Oklahoma will also increase due to the strong winds both today and even more so Saturday morning. 

WARN Interactive Radar

Temps will drop from the upper 50s and lower 60s pre-dawn into the upper 40s or lower 50s and will remain in the upper 50s late in the afternoon for Saturday afternoon highs.  The chance for precipitation with this front is not zero but will be mostly confined to far northeastern Oklahoma-southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas in the form a few showers.  

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

A surface ridge of high pressure will be slightly west of the area Sunday morning with temps near freezing across northern Oklahoma due to the light winds, clear sky and dry air.   Daytime highs will be near 60 by the afternoon with a return of a southwest surface wind around 10 to 15 mph.   South winds will increase Monday with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower or mid-60s before another front quickly passes the area with a minor yet noticeable cool-down Tuesday into Wednesday with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.  Operational data has converged with a slightly warmer profile for Thursday into the weekend with highs in the 60s for the Holiday before another front nears the area this weekend with a chance for a few showers followed by another cool-down.  The ensemble data, however, continues to offer some chilly weather for most of the Thanksgiving holiday period.   I’m inclined to keep our current trends of the forecast intact for this forecast cycle.    

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.  

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.