Driver Suffers Only A Cut Lip In Sapulpa Rollover Crash

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Police say a driver is able to walk away with only a cut lip after rolling his 2012 Dodge Challenger rolled several times early Friday.

Sapulpa officers say Daniel Luna, 18, was trying to pass another vehicle, over corrected and rolled through a fence just north of West 71st Street South and South 58th West Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

Luna says he's lucky he wasn't badly hurt.

"Totaled the vehicle.  I'm blessed to be alive. Glad no one else was involved.  Thank God this is the best thing that could have happened," said Daniel Luna.

Luna says he was planning on selling his car in just four days and obviously now that won't happen.

Police say Luna was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

