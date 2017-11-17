Damaged Bridge Closes Eastbound Lanes Of Busy Tulsa Highway

The eastbound lanes of Highway 412 remain closed at the 65th West Avenue bridge after a truck hauling a crane crashed into it Thursday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says they are not sure when the eastbound lanes will be reopened to traffic.

Eastbound drivers are being forced to exit to get around the closed section of highway.

ODOT says workers will continue their assessment Friday.

They describe the damage to the bridge as "significant" and they're checking to see if the bridge is still safe.

"We're looking at the beams underneath, to see how they're impacted. Are they able to carry the load that they're designed to carry, we're looking at the connections between the beams and the concrete bridge deck to see if the connections are intact or not," said Trapper Parks with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

ODOT warns eastbound drivers to either take a different route or expect delays throughout the day Friday.