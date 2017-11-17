License Plate Readers To ID Drivers Without Insurance - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

License Plate Readers To ID Drivers Without Insurance

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma district attorneys are preparing to roll out new license plate readers, that will scan your plates and send you a notice if you don't have vehicle insurance.  

The Oklahoma District Attorneys Council confirms they don't have a start date for this program yet, but it will involve putting 12 to 24 license-plate reading cameras in high-traffic areas around Oklahoma. 

They say the new cameras will snap thousands of pictures a day and if you don't have insurance, they will send a letter to the address linked to the car, telling you to contact the District Attorneys Council to address the problem.

The council says this is not a citation, and they say the point is to take care of the insurance problem without facing a criminal charge or an official citation on your record.

The council says this is part of a state law meant to cut down on Oklahoma's uninsured drivers. 

Oklahoma has highest rate of uninsured drivers in the U.S.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.