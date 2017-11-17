License Plate Readers To ID Drivers Without Insurance

Oklahoma district attorneys are preparing to roll out new license plate readers, that will scan your plates and send you a notice if you don't have vehicle insurance.

The Oklahoma District Attorneys Council confirms they don't have a start date for this program yet, but it will involve putting 12 to 24 license-plate reading cameras in high-traffic areas around Oklahoma.

They say the new cameras will snap thousands of pictures a day and if you don't have insurance, they will send a letter to the address linked to the car, telling you to contact the District Attorneys Council to address the problem.

The council says this is not a citation, and they say the point is to take care of the insurance problem without facing a criminal charge or an official citation on your record.

The council says this is part of a state law meant to cut down on Oklahoma's uninsured drivers.

Oklahoma has highest rate of uninsured drivers in the U.S.