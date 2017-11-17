Adopt A Salvation Army Angel Starting This Weekend In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Adopt A Salvation Army Angel Starting This Weekend In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Salvation Army Angel Tree campaign is kicking off, and there will be 8,000 angels up for adoption.

"We don't want a single kid to go without a good Christmas," said Captain Ken Chapman of the Salvation Army. "I know most Tulsans feel that way too." 

The Salvation Army has changed its vetting program this year to make sure the neediest families are included. Chapman said they'd noticed some of the people who came through the program didn't seem to have the true need. 

They're taking recommendations from school counselors and other groups that serve the community to make sure everyone who gets an angel is qualified by need.

Parents have to show proof that their children are living in their homes, and if you've been on the Angel Tree for more than one year, you must attend life skills classes, Chapman said. 

Their new policies have resulted in about 2,000 fewer Angels this year. 

The Angel Tree Kick-Off is at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 18th at Woodland Hills Mall. Angels will also be up for adoption at Promenade, and this year you can drop gifts off at U.S. Cellular and Mattress Firm locations.

The deadline for returning presents is December 12, 2017.

Come out Saturday and meet LeAnne Taylor, Rich Lenz and the folks from Twister Radio. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.