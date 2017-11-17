Adopt A Salvation Army Angel Starting This Weekend In Tulsa

The Salvation Army Angel Tree campaign is kicking off, and there will be 8,000 angels up for adoption.

"We don't want a single kid to go without a good Christmas," said Captain Ken Chapman of the Salvation Army. "I know most Tulsans feel that way too."

The Salvation Army has changed its vetting program this year to make sure the neediest families are included. Chapman said they'd noticed some of the people who came through the program didn't seem to have the true need.

They're taking recommendations from school counselors and other groups that serve the community to make sure everyone who gets an angel is qualified by need.

Parents have to show proof that their children are living in their homes, and if you've been on the Angel Tree for more than one year, you must attend life skills classes, Chapman said.

Their new policies have resulted in about 2,000 fewer Angels this year.

The Angel Tree Kick-Off is at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 18th at Woodland Hills Mall. Angels will also be up for adoption at Promenade, and this year you can drop gifts off at U.S. Cellular and Mattress Firm locations.

The deadline for returning presents is December 12, 2017.

Come out Saturday and meet LeAnne Taylor, Rich Lenz and the folks from Twister Radio.