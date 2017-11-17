Shouting Match Erupts In Senate Over GOP Tax Plan - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Shouting Match Erupts In Senate Over GOP Tax Plan

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

A shouting match erupted in the Senate Finance hearing over the Republican tax overhaul, with Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown and Utah Republican Orrin Hatch arguing Thursday night over who benefits from the GOP plan.

At the heart of the argument is new analysis by congressional number crunchers that finds this plan cuts taxes at first but by 2027 actually raises taxes for anyone making less than $75,000.

CBS News

"When the Republicans are in power, the first thing they want to do is give tax cuts to the rich. That's just what's -- it's in their DNA," Brown said.

Brown's attack on the new Republican tax plan got under the skin of chairman Hatch.

"I've been here working my whole stinking career for people who don't have a chance. And I really resent anybody saying that I'm just doing this for the rich. Give me a break," Hatch said. "I think you guys overplay that all the time and it gets old. And frankly you ought to quit it."

"Mr. Chairman, the public believes it," Brown said.

"I'm not through. I get kind of sick and tired of it," Hatch said.

The heated exchange came after Republicans successfully voted to move the bill to the Senate floor. Hatch took Brown's charges personally. 

"What you said was not right! That's all I'm saying," Hatch said. "Now I come from the lower middle class originally. We didn't have anything. So don't spew that stuff on me. I get a little tired of that crap! … I like you personally very much. But I'm telling you this bullcrap that you guys throw out here really gets old after a while. And then to do it right at the end of this is just not right."

Democrats say Republicans are rushing the bill through Congress. They're also upset that the plan eliminates Obamacare's individual mandate, cuts the corporate tax rate to 20 percent, and eliminates Americans' ability to deduct state and local taxes.

House Republicans passed their version of a $1.5 trillion tax bill Thursday, and Senate Republicans are hoping to hold a vote on Hatch's plan after Thanksgiving. They insist these tax hikes won't actually happen because Congress will simply renew some of the plans temporary tax provisions.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.