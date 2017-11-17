Suspension Lifted For OSU Forward Jeffrey Carroll - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspension Lifted For OSU Forward Jeffrey Carroll

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma State University forward Jeffrey Carroll will be to back on the court against Texas A & M Monday after his suspension was lifted, according to News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb. Carroll was suspended earlier this month and missed three games starting with the season opener against Pepperdine. 

He's the Big 12’s leading returning scorer.

Carroll was withheld from play pending the ongoing review of the men’s basketball program caused by former assistant coach Lamont Evans’ bribery and fraud arrest. 

The star player tweeted a gif Friday morning with the phrase "Let the game begin," and OSU confirmed he will be returning for the game Monday in Brooklyn.

Carroll is a senior with long list of recognitions listed on the OSU basketball website including Second-Team All-Big 12 Conference honors (Associated Press & Coaches), First-Team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and U.S. Basketball Writers Association Second-Team All-District.

