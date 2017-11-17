Creek County Minors Arrested In Shooting, OHP Car Burglaries

Two Creek County minors were arrested in connection to recent burglaries and a shooting on Wednesday.

The juveniles — whose ages or identities were not disclosed — are accused of stealing from two other vehicles in addition to Oklahoma Highway Patrol cars, Bristow police said.

Police said they are also accused of shooting at a residence on Wednesday.

They were arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property, automobile burglary, narcotics possession and shooting with intent to kill.

Police recovered the stolen items from the OHP vehicles and other burglaries upon their arrest, police said.