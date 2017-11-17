Jury Recommends Life For Tulsa Man Found Guilty In 2016 Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Jury Recommends Life For Tulsa Man Found Guilty In 2016 Homicide

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A jury recommended life in prison for a man found guilty of first-degree murder.

Gary Wayne Wilson was charged and convicted of the murder of Terrel Smith.

Police said Smith was reported missing September 9, 2016. His body was found in an SUV on September 11, 2016.

Wilson, along with Michael Lee Bossert, Anthony Edgar Minnifield and Herschell Noriah Boyd, was arrested in the case.

9/27/2016 Related Story: Men Charged With First-Degree Murder In Death Of Tulsa Man

Arrest reports said TCSO detectives were led to the suspects through Smith's cell phone records. The arresting officer said one of the men admitted that they lured Smith to a home in the 500 block of East 61st Street North.

Bossert told officers Wilson shot Smith at close range with a shogun then they bagged the weapon and hid it on the property, according to police. Authorities said Boyd told them the SUV was hidden in a barn then moved to another location the next night.

Wilson was also convicted of possession of a firearm while under DOC supervision. The jury recommended a 10-year sentence.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.