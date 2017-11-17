Strong Winds Whip Grass Fire Near Leonard Mountain - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Firefighters are battling a grass fire south of Leonard. Wagoner County Emergency Services say Leonard Mountain between Stone Bluff and Bixby is burning.

News On 6 was told the fire started out as a controlled burn. Firefighters were on scene past midnight Thursday and returned Friday.

Haskell and Twin Hills Fire Departments were on scene Friday afternoon. Strong winds are added to their difficulties. Winds were sustained in the high 20s with gusts in the mid 30 mph range Friday afternoon.

Residents that live near Creagar Road and 310 Road were notified to be ready to leave as the fire on Leonard Mountain got closer Friday evening.

Firefighters were setting a backfire to keep it from spreading.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.