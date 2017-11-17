Stolen Vehicle Suspect Leads Tulsa Police On Chase

A 19-year-old is facing charges after Tulsa police say he led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Officers said it started on North Guthrie near Archer Street, continued onto I-244 and ended in West Tulsa.

That's where police said the driver ran for it.

"They actually bailed out of the car while it was still running, and so that's why you saw the car crash into the fence,” said Tulsa Police Officer Brent Barnhart, "None of the fences we jumped had a crossbar so every fence we jumped collapsed. So, we ended up like getting all cut up."

Police said the suspect, James Penagarza, stole the car from the area Friday morning.

Officers said he also had a warrant for assault and battery.