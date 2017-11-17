Tulsa Homeless Shelters Prepare For Dangerous New Bath Salt Drug

Tulsa homeless shelters are getting plans together to combat a drug called Flakka, known for causing bizarre reactions in some of its users.

Captain Ken Chapman with the Salvation Army said the drug is the most dangerous thing he has ever had to prepare a homeless shelter for.

It was 2 in the afternoon and Radio IDL Co-Owner eLiz Hollis was leaving her downtown office when she heard a man howling

"This gentleman, was not well. He couldn't walk well, he was falling," said Hollis.

The man ran towards her friends first, they were able to jump into their car to safety.

"He got angry and started plowing into this SUV in front of them, with such strength, it was literally moving that SUV," said Hollis.



Then Hollis said the man tried to come after her but ran into a pole and was knocked unconscious.

"It was the scariest thing I have ever seen and it didn't feel human," she said.

Hollis said police suspected Flakka, an altered bath salt, caused the man's bizarre behavior.

Seen in cases across the country, people on Flakka exhibit bizarre behavior, wild eyes, increased blood pressure and heart rate, hallucinations and in some cases, cannibalism.

"Fortunately, it's not a common thing that we see but that is certainly one of the more graphic things that is possible," said Tulsa Police Officer Anthony First.

First said the drug and others like it are here and sometimes standard police intervention doesn't work.

"They don't feel pain. Our tasers often times are completely worthless against them," said First.

Captain Ken Chapman with the Salvation Army said it's only a matter of time before employees deal with the drug at its shelter so he's preparing now.

"We have highly trained our staff, they know what to do when it does happen but this is a very difficult thing to control," said Chapman.

Officer First suggests people be aware of their surroundings.

If you see someone acting strangely, keep your distance and call the police.