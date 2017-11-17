Tulsa Alliance Seeks Donations For Families In Need For Thanksgi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Alliance Seeks Donations For Families In Need For Thanksgiving

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Christian Minister's Alliance is asking for help to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table for thousands of families.

They're asking for any and all food donations, because their giveaway is coming up Tuesday and they're running short.

"The need is great. We adopt 60 Tulsa Public Schools, plus eight Union Schools, plus people on the 211 help line, and low-income communities," said The Rev. W.R. Casey, Jr., president of the alliance.

He said in the past they've helped 5,000 to 6,000 people per year.

If you'd like to make a donation, the alliance may be reached at 918-951-7407.

