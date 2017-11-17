Victim, Suspect Identified In Tulsa's Latest Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Victim, Suspect Identified In Tulsa's Latest Homicide

Posted: Updated:
Son Suspected In Tulsa Man's Shooting Death Son Suspected In Tulsa Man's Shooting Death
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in east Tulsa Friday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., Tulsa police responded to a reported shooting in the 3300 block of South 117th East Avenue.

Upon arrival, Michael Lewis was found shot to death inside the residence. 

Around 10 p.m., the suspect, Phazon Scott, turned himself into police.

Police say they are also interested in talking to Jack Gutierrez. They believe he was the getaway driver of the black Dodge truck Scott left the scene in. 

Neighbors said there are always police outside the home and they feel unsafe to let their kids play outside.

"My kids are afraid to walk home from school because of this house; there's so much violence and there is just a lot of stuff going on. Every day there is a cop there," said Rachel Lamance.

Neighbors think the shooting may have been gang-related. 

Continue to follow News On 6 for updates as this story develops. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.