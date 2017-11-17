Victim, Suspect Identified In Tulsa's Latest Homicide

Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in east Tulsa Friday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., Tulsa police responded to a reported shooting in the 3300 block of South 117th East Avenue.

Upon arrival, Michael Lewis was found shot to death inside the residence.

Around 10 p.m., the suspect, Phazon Scott, turned himself into police.

Police say they are also interested in talking to Jack Gutierrez. They believe he was the getaway driver of the black Dodge truck Scott left the scene in.

Neighbors said there are always police outside the home and they feel unsafe to let their kids play outside.

"My kids are afraid to walk home from school because of this house; there's so much violence and there is just a lot of stuff going on. Every day there is a cop there," said Rachel Lamance.

Neighbors think the shooting may have been gang-related.

