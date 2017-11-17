$5,000 Radio, Shotguns Stolen From Car, Jenks Firefighter Says

A Jenks firefighter says someone stole a radio worth $5,000 and two shotguns out of his car.

Surveillance video shows the suspect rummaging through Tyler Musselman's car in Sand Springs early Wednesday morning.

He said he noticed the missing guns first, then the missing radio, which belongs to the city.

"No questions asked I don't know what happened, if the radio showed up I’d be happy," said Musselman.

That same night, an EMSA employee said someone stole $1,100 worth of stuff from his vehicle.

Sand Springs police believe the burglaries are related.

Call them if you have any information.