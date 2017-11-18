Windy Saturday Ahead

Hang on tight, Green Country! Winds are howling today as more typical November temperatures return to eastern Oklahoma.



We had record warmth on Friday, but not today as a strong cold front has surged across the state. Behind that front our temperatures will struggle to warm very much, as we’ll likely spend most of our Saturday in the 50s. Clouds and a few brief light showers this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon.



The biggest story of the day, though, is the wind! Northwest winds over 30 miles per hour will be common, with frequent gusts near or above 40 miles per hour at times! Fire danger remains very high as you might expect, so PLEASE refrain from any sort of outdoor burning today.



Winds will relax substantially this evening, setting us up for a cold night heading into Sunday. We’ll settle back into the low 30s by the early morning hours, making for a cold start to Sunday’s Route 66 Marathon in downtown Tulsa! Fortunately, winds will be very light and with sunshine we’ll get a steady warm-up during the day Sunday for marathon runners.



Our weather patterns looks rather tranquil as we head into Thanksgiving week! High temperatures will be very pleasant on Monday and Tuesday as we return to the low 60s ahead of our next front.



That front will bring us a very brief shot of chilly air on Wednesday, as highs may struggle to get out of the 40s. But Thanksgiving continues to look very pleasant here in Green Country with lows in the 30s and highs near 60 for Turkey Day!