Windy Saturday Ahead - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Windy Saturday Ahead

Posted: Updated:

Hang on tight, Green Country! Winds are howling today as more typical November temperatures return to eastern Oklahoma.

We had record warmth on Friday, but not today as a strong cold front has surged across the state. Behind that front our temperatures will struggle to warm very much, as we’ll likely spend most of our Saturday in the 50s. Clouds and a few brief light showers this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon.

The biggest story of the day, though, is the wind! Northwest winds over 30 miles per hour will be common, with frequent gusts near or above 40 miles per hour at times! Fire danger remains very high as you might expect, so PLEASE refrain from any sort of outdoor burning today.

Winds will relax substantially this evening, setting us up for a cold night heading into Sunday. We’ll settle back into the low 30s by the early morning hours, making for a cold start to Sunday’s Route 66 Marathon in downtown Tulsa! Fortunately, winds will be very light and with sunshine we’ll get a steady warm-up during the day Sunday for marathon runners.

Our weather patterns looks rather tranquil as we head into Thanksgiving week! High temperatures will be very pleasant on Monday and Tuesday as we return to the low 60s ahead of our next front.

That front will bring us a very brief shot of chilly air on Wednesday, as highs may struggle to get out of the 40s. But Thanksgiving continues to look very pleasant here in Green Country with lows in the 30s and highs near 60 for Turkey Day!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.