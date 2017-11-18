House Intel Panel Weighs Subpoena For Twitter Over Trump Jr.'s Wikileaks Messages

The House Intelligence Committee is weighing whether to subpoena Twitter over the messages between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks, CBS News' Jeff Pegues has learned.

A source familiar with the House panel's deliberations said members want a "full picture" of the president's son's contacts with the controversial website.

Earlier this week, Trump Jr. released screenshots of what he claimed were all of the Twitter private messages between him and Wikileaks. The top members on the Senate Judiciary Committee said that the documents from Kushner's lawyer failed to include "several documents that are known to exist" concerning September 2016 email communications to Kushner about WikiLeaks.

Trump Jr. was in direct communication with Wikileaks beginning in September of 2016 within days of then-candidate Trump praising Wikileaks as it released stolen Democratic Party emails and damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

The communications largely consisted of WikiLeaks offering information and advice to Trump Jr., and asking for things ranging from Donald Trump's tax returns to a recommendation for an ambassadorship for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The source, who did not want to be identified discussing the congressional investigation, said in addition to a subpoena for Twitter, there is also now interest in questioning people Trump Jr. spoke with about his contacts with Wikileaks. This could mean adding new names from the president's inner circle to the witness list.