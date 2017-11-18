Two Men, One Teen Behind Bars After ATM Armed Robberies

Two men and one teenager are behind bars after a string of armed robberies at Tulsa ATMs Friday night.

Tulsa police said Devin Blackfeet, Brandon Rogers, and a juvenile pulled guns on people at an ATM near Admiral and Memorial, and another near Garnett and 31st.

Police said they found the suspects near another ATM on 41st street.

Officers said they recovered the stolen money and found two handguns.