TPD Reports East Tulsa Crime Spike

Tulsa police say they’re seeing an increase in reports of criminal activity in the Mingo Valley area, in east and south Tulsa.

The reports include burglaries and other suspicious activity.

TPD is stepping up its efforts, posting on Facebook that "Officers are working around the clock and dedicating a considerable amount of resources to address this problem over the next several days."

Police are asking for your help.

If you have video or pictures of criminal activity in the Mingo Valley area, call CrimeStoppers