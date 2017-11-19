Fire At Tulsa Church Causes Thousands In Damages - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fire At Tulsa Church Causes Thousands In Damages

Posted: Updated:

A fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. Sunday at a church building near the Paradise Baptist Church at East Latimer Place and North Frankfort Avenue.

Tulsa fire says about ten trucks and 35 crews tackled the fire that blazed on the second floor behind the altar.

Captain Mike Burgess says it took about 20 minutes to access and that firefighters had a hard time getting enough fire hose to reach the fire.

"It's pretty extensive up there at least $50-$60,000 worth of damage up there at this point," said Burgess.

The Tulsa County Fire Chief says the bottom floor was boarded up; he doesn't think the building was being widely used.

But he did say there was some band equipment in the attic. Neighbors say the building is still in use by a very small congregation.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.