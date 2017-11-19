Fire At Tulsa Church Causes Thousands In Damages

A fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. Sunday at a church building near the Paradise Baptist Church at East Latimer Place and North Frankfort Avenue.

Tulsa fire says about ten trucks and 35 crews tackled the fire that blazed on the second floor behind the altar.

Captain Mike Burgess says it took about 20 minutes to access and that firefighters had a hard time getting enough fire hose to reach the fire.

"It's pretty extensive up there at least $50-$60,000 worth of damage up there at this point," said Burgess.

The Tulsa County Fire Chief says the bottom floor was boarded up; he doesn't think the building was being widely used.

But he did say there was some band equipment in the attic. Neighbors say the building is still in use by a very small congregation.