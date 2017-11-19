Beautiful Sunday Weather Across Green Country

Time to make some outdoor plans, folks! We’re in for some stellar Sunday weather across Green Country, and setting ourselves up for a stretch of great weather for our Thanksgiving week.



High pressure has settled in behind yesterday’s cold front, and in turn our winds will be much, MUCH lighter than what we experienced on Saturday. That’s terrific news for runners at the Route 66 Marathon or for any outdoor events, as winds look to stay generally below 10 miles per hour today.



A cold morning will quickly give way to very pleasant afternoon conditions with tons of sunshine on tap today. We should settle right around 60 degrees for our high, making for a gorgeous day to be outside!



Temperatures will drop off quickly again tonight with lows back in the upper 30s Monday morning before south winds increase. Highs look to climb back into the low 60s on Monday as south winds kick back up to the 15 to 25 miles per hour range. Unfortunately, this will lead to elevated fire danger so try to refrain from outdoor burning on Monday!



Another cold front arrives on Tuesday, but again this front won’t bring us any rain and instead just a switch back to north winds. Despite the front, temperatures on Tuesday will be almost identical to Monday with highs back in the lower 60s.



A very brief shot of chillier air moves in behind that front for Wednesday. Lows dip back below freezing with highs struggling to get above 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon, but that chilly air won’t last too long.



Very pleasant and mild conditions are still in the forecast for Thanksgiving Thursday here in Green Country! We’ll start off Turkey Day chilly in the low 30s, but with sunshine and a south wind we’ll climb back into the lower 60s for Thanksgiving afternoon.



If you’re sticking around eastern Oklahoma and across the southern Plains for the Thanksgiving holiday, weather impacts appear minimal for travel!