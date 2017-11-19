Walgreens Attempted Robbery Suspect Looking For Painkillers

Police are looking for a man they said tried to rob the Walgreens at Southwest Boulevard and 45th Street in Tulsa.

Investigators said the man came in around 4 pm wearing a black hoodie pulled tight around his face and handed pharmacy staff a note demanding painkillers.

Officers say the man implied he had a gun.

"The note said he would start shooting if he didn't get the pills," said Tulsa Police Officer Jerod Lum.

The man left after employees told him the medication was stored in a safe with a timer.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from inside the store.