Elevated Fire Danger Issues Again

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Fire danger issues will remain today and for part of Tuesday as strong winds again will roll across the state combined with dry vegetation and low moisture content.

South to southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph will combine with afternoon humidity around 25 to 30% to create rapid fire spread conditions this afternoon across NE OK. Red Flag warnings may be issued for part of the area for later today due to these conditions if local dew points are slightly lower than forecast for the afternoon.

Winds will shift from the southwest to northeast by Tuesday midday as a robust cold front moves across the state. The lack of low level moisture means no chance of measurable precip with this front, even though a few pockets of sprinkles may fall from the cloud deck to our northwest occasionally Tuesday morning as the front passes.

I will not include any pops for the frontal passage.

Chilly weather will remain with lows Wednesday morning in the 20s and highs only in the upper 40s to lower 50s along with sunshine and north breezes.

The surface return flow from the south will be present Thanksgiving morning with lows in the mid-30s followed with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

Friday morning will support lows in the upper 40s and highs in the lower 70s with more sunshine and south winds around 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday lows will be in the 50s with highs in the 60s before another front passes with north winds Saturday afternoon. No precipitation is expected with the Saturday front.

South winds return Sunday with morning lows in the 30s and highs near 60.

The upper air flow will be dominated by a mid-level ridge of high pressure across the Baja into the desert southwestern U.S. with a broad trough developing across the upper Midwest. This will create a northwest to southwest upper flow across the central plains helping to drive a surface front across the state Tuesday.

The basic pattern will remain for the rest of the week into early next week.

The following week, the pattern is expected to change and become more favorable for an active southern stream along with the possible intrusion of more colder air from the northern stream by early December. Thus, active weather should return for the first week of December in the southern and central plains.

While it’s impossible to project a specific forecast at this point, the projected pattern would support active weather with cold air lurking near or slight north of the state.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

