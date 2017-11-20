Elevated Fire Danger Issues Again

Fire danger issues will remain today and for part of Tuesday as strong winds again will roll across the state combined with dry vegetation and low moisture content.More >>
Fire danger issues will remain today and for part of Tuesday as strong winds again will roll across the state combined with dry vegetation and low moisture content.More >>
Dew point depressions are not that low at this hour, but spotty drizzle-mist- and some small showers will still be possible for the next few hours as strong southerly flow continues across the area.More >>
Dew point depressions are not that low at this hour, but spotty drizzle-mist- and some small showers will still be possible for the next few hours as strong southerly flow continues across the area.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!