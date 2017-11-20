Attorney: Ex-Oklahoma Senator To Plead To Child Sex Charge - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Attorney: Ex-Oklahoma Senator To Plead To Child Sex Charge

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

The attorney for a former state senator charged with producing and transporting child pornography says his client will plead guilty to one count of child sex trafficking in exchange for U.S. prosecutors dropping three other child pornography charges against him.

Ex-state Sen. Ralph Shortey's attorney Ed Blau confirmed the details of the plea agreement to The Oklahoman on Friday. Blau told the newspaper Shortey wants to put the "painful and humiliating ordeal behind him."

9/6/2017 Related Story: Former State Senator Shortey Federally Indicted

The 35-year-old married father of four resigned in March after being charged in state court with child prostitution after police say they found him in a hotel with a 17-year-old boy.

Shortey still faces between 10 years and life in prison if convicted of child sex trafficking.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.