Police: Drug Deal Ends With Shooting In Tulsa Restaurant Parking Lot

According to Tulsa Police, a drug deal ended with a shooting in the parking lot of a Taco Bell.

Police were called to two separate shooting victims at the Hillcrest South hospital just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.

When officers arrived, the two shooting victims had been transferred to a different hospital but a witness stayed behind and gave details on the shooting.

Police said Michael Willis told them he and Seth Dierker went to the Taco Bell in the 8100 block of East 74th Place to sell marijuana.

When they arrived, a man got out of another car and approached them, police said. They said that man pulled out a pistol and told them to give him the marijuana. Willis told police the man fired into the hood of their Volvo then walked to the driver’s side of the vehicle, fired another shot and hit Dierker in the hand.

Police said Dierker then pulled out his own weapon and fired two shots at the other man, hitting him in the stomach and leg.

They said the man grabbed the marijuana, ran to his car and drove away.

Both drove themselves to the hospital, police said.

Police said the vehicle driven by Dierker was processed and that officers towed the vehicle driven by the other suspect.

Police said they believe that suspect to be Stefan Ferguson. They said Ferguson would not cooperate with the investigation and, according to police, told officers he was shot “up north somewhere while he was walking.”