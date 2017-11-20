Car Crashes Into Tulsa Apartment Complex

A car crashed into an apartment building near I-44 and Lewis Monday morning.

A car crashed into an apartment building early Monday morning, November 20. Firefighters were called to the complex near Lewis and Interstate 44 just after 7 a.m.

A small silver car was totaled after it hit an SUV, crossed Skelly Drive then hit the apartment building. The complex appears to be under renovation but was once called Yorktown.

The impact caused a fire which was put out with fire extinguisher, authorities told News On 6.

EMSA checked out the driver of the car and the people in the SUV but said no one needed to be taken to the hospital.

The incident didn't cause much damage to the apartment building.