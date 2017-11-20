Tulsa School Bus Involved In Crash Near Saint Francis

A Tulsa school bus was involved in a crash on 61st near Saint Francis Hospital and Memorial High School. Police tell us the bus driver sideswiped a small car that turned in front of it.

Tulsa Public Schools reported the crash which took place in the 6100 block of South Hudson, according to police dispatch.

There were two adults and eight kids on the bus. None of them were injured. EMSA checked out the passenger of the car for a minor injury.