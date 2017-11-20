Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

Ingredients:

Pumpkin Filling

  • 1 15-oz can pumpkin puree
  • ½ c sugar
  • 1 ½ tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 3 large eggs
  • ¾ c fat-free half-and-half

Cheesecake filling

  • 5 oz light cream cheese
  • 3 oz regular cream cheese
  • ¼ c sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • Topping
  • 6 chocolate wafer cookies, crushed into coarse or fine crumbs

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350?F. Cut a 9-inch circle out of parchment paper; place in bottom of a 9-inch springform pan and coat with nonstick spray.
  2. To make pumpkin filling, in a large bowl whisk together pumpkin puree, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Gently whisk in eggs, one at a time, until blended; whisk in half-and-half. Pour into prepared pan; spread into an even layer.
  3. To make cheesecake filling, in another large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat both cream cheeses and sugar until smooth; beat in egg and vanilla. Pour into pan over pumpkin layer; swirl with a knife to slightly combine layers.
  4. Bake until filling is set along edge but jiggles slightly in center, about 1 hour 5 minutes. Transfer to wire rack and let cool in pan to room temperature.
  5. Cover pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 3 hours or overnight. To serve, run a small thin knife around side of cheesecake; release and remove side of pan.
  6. If desired decorate top of cake with crushed cookies. Slice into 12 pieces and lift each piece off parchment as you serve. 

