Crowds Turn Out For Tulsa Magic City Books Opening

A new independent book store opened in downtown Tulsa Monday morning, November 20, 2017. The ribbon was cut at the doors of Magic City Books, and there was a large crowd waiting to get in.

The bookstore is the new anchor tenant of the Archer Building downtown, which was empty for years, but recently redeveloped for new stores.

Magic City Books is part of a non-profit, the Tulsa Literary Coalition, that aims to encourage more reading.

"Book stores are community gathering places. A lot of people know this concept of a third place. Contended people have work, home, and they have this third place," said Jeff Martin, Magic City Books.

"In Paris, it's a cafe. In Dublin, it's a pub, and that's what we want this place to be."

Magic City Books has about 20 full and part-time employees.