Wildfire Threatens Homes In NE Okmulgee County

Wildfires burned in Okmulgee County, threatening homes about 12 miles west of Haskell.

About nine fire departments coordinated to attack the fire with about 55 people. Fire officials said their investigation is ongoing, but they believe it was sparked by a welder.

The fire extended about three miles and is about a half mile wide.

The impacted area was about eight miles south of Bixby.

Emergency management officials said the winds made it difficult to fight the fires.

Compared to last week's fire on Leonard Mountain, he said this is a lot tougher because the fire is on an open prairie.

The silver lining in all of this, no structures have been affected and no evacuations are being ordered at this time.

"We got it in the timber and we've got dozers on it just as it was getting to the timber," officials said.

We're told firefighters have a good hold on this fire, and they expect to have an even better handle on it as the sun goes down and conditions improve.