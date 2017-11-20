OU’s Trae Young Named Big 12 Newcomer Of The Week

Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young earned his second conference honor in as many weeks, being named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Young, who was the Big 12's Player of the Week in the previous week, produced 22 points, 13 assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 108-69 victory over Ball State on Wednesday. His 13 dimes tied an OU freshman record for assists in a game and were the most by a Sooner since Terrell Everett (15) in 2006.

The Norman native has put together double-doubles in OU's first two games of the season, averaging 18.5 points, 11.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. Young is the first Oklahoma player to record consecutive points-assists double-doubles since John Ontjes in the 1994-95 season. The freshman is also the first Sooner to have multiple points-assists double-doubles in one season since Everett in 2005-06.

Young's 11.5 assists per game lead the nation and he is one of just three Division I players averaging double-digit assists.

Oklahoma is back in action on Thanksgiving Day when it heads to Portland, Ore., for PK80, a special 16-team event to honor the 80th birthday of Nike founder Phil Knight. OU opens its time in PK80’s eight-team “Victory Bracket” against Arkansas at 4 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 23 on ESPN2.