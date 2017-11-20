OU’s Trae Young Named Big 12 Newcomer Of The Week

Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young earned his second conference honor in as many weeks, being named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
Young, who was the Big 12's Player of the Week in the previous week, produced 22 points, 13 assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 108-69 victory over Ball State on Wednesday. His 13 dimes tied an OU freshman record for assists in a game and were the most by a Sooner since Terrell Everett (15) in 2006.
The Norman native has put together double-doubles in OU's first two games of the season, averaging 18.5 points, 11.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. Young is the first Oklahoma player to record consecutive points-assists double-doubles since John Ontjes in the 1994-95 season. The freshman is also the first Sooner to have multiple points-assists double-doubles in one season since Everett in 2005-06.
Young's 11.5 assists per game lead the nation and he is one of just three Division I players averaging double-digit assists.
Oklahoma is back in action on Thanksgiving Day when it heads to Portland, Ore., for PK80, a special 16-team event to honor the 80th birthday of Nike founder Phil Knight. OU opens its time in PK80’s eight-team “Victory Bracket” against Arkansas at 4 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 23 on ESPN2.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.